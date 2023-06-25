Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,615 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

