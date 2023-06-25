Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

