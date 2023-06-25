Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average is $254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.