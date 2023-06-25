Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $453.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

