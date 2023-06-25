Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $74.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

