Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

