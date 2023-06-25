Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

