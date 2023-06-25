Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

