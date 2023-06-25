Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.17.

NYSE SNOW opened at $178.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,413 shares of company stock valued at $22,578,511. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

