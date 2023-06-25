Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.