Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 93,790 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.