Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.10.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

