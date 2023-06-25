Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

