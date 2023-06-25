Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

TFC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

