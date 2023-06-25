Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

