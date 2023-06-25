Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 245,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 256,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD opened at $17.62 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

