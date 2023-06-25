Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 323,568 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.