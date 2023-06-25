Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

