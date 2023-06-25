Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

