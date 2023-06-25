Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of ACLS opened at $168.47 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

