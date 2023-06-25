Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CION Investment worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.15 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.79%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

