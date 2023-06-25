Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UDIV opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

