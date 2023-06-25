Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

