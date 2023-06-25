Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

