Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

