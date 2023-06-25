Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

