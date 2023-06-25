Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,267 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ROL opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

