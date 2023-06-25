Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

