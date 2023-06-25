Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $25.13 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $874.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

