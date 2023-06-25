Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

KRE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

