Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $6,048,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $214.43 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average of $182.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.