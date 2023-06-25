Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $157.50.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

