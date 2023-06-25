Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

