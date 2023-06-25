Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

