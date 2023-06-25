Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

