Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,160.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,820.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,353.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,169.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.