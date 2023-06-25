Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

LULU stock opened at $374.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.73 and a 200 day moving average of $337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.