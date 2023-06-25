Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %
LULU stock opened at $374.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.73 and a 200 day moving average of $337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
