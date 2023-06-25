Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

