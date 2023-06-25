Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,949,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 316,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 150,905 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

