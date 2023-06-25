Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

