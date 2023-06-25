Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $234.83 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

