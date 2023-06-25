Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

