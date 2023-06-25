LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

JPM opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

