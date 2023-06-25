LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

