LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
