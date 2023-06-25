Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $115,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after buying an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 711,741 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after buying an additional 490,045 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.