LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LTC Properties worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $9,956,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $9,948,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.