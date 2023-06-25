Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,324.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.29.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

