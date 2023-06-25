Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 121 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $295.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $296.98. The company has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

