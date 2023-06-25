Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $746.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.50.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

