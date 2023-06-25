Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $506.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $553.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.